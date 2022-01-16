Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.33) to GBX 184 ($2.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.40 ($3.01).

MKS opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

