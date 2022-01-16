Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 58,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,959. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.81.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
