Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 58,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,959. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

