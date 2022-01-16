Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 358,304 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

