Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $172.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

