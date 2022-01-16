Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

NYSE DDS opened at $250.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

