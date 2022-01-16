Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 6,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

DDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

