Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

