DistX (DISTX) Trading Up 32.2% Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $13,085.83 and approximately $17,009.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DistX has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DistX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars.

