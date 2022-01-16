Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.28. Doma shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 6,461 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $18,500,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

