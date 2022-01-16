DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.51. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 7,054 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $794.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.