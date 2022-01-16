Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Dover stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

