Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

