Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.