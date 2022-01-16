Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $566,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.