Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 295,352 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.