Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 295,352 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.
- On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.
- On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.
- On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.
- On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.
Warby Parker stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $60.30.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,483,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.