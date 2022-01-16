Dusk Network Trading 54.6% Higher This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $390.79 million and $79.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007592 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

