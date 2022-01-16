Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

BROS opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.