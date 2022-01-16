DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Shares of DWS opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

