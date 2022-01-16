Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.20. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

