Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.03 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

