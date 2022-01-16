Effect.AI One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00214794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00458145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

