eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 6.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 4,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

