Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,419 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,477 ($20.05) to GBX 1,419 ($19.26) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECM. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($15.04) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($11.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($17.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

