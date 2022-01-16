Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Up 5.1%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. 27,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 41,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

