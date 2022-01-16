Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

