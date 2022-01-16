Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce $58.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $62.74 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $174.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $179.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $197.83 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

