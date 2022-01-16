Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $49.29 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $49.29 million and $307,978.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00216427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00456210 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,099,416 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

