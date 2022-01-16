ENI (NYSE:E) PT Raised to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.