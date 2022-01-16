EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

