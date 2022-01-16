EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

