Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

