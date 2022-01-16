Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.