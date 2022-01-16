Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will earn $11.40 per share for the year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $298.05 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $230.10 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Watsco by 752.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $6,998,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.