Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 52.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at $704,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

