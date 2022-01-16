Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Financial Comparison

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 13.25 $913.64 million $2.82 32.21 Gladstone Land $57.03 million 19.81 $4.93 million ($0.35) -94.37

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 15 4 0 2.21 Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.31%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Gladstone Land on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

