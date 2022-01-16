Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

ERO opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$16.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

