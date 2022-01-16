Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

