Ethereum Gold Project Price Down 70.1% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 73% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $396,866.97 and $25.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,533,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

