EventChain Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $219,184.77 and $19,480.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

