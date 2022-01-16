Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $126,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Everbridge by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 2,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 88,958 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $54.37 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

