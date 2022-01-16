Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $39.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.33. 1,184,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.13 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

