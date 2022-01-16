Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

