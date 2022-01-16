Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $56.24. 7,398,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,024. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

