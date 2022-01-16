Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

