Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare stock remained flat at $C$7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$644.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.