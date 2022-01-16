Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARSUF opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Fagron has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Get Fagron alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.