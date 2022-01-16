Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, an increase of 221.0% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.