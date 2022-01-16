Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

FAST opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

