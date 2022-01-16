Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. 3,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.