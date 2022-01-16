FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FFBW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

