FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FFBW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FFBW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

